Charlie Leddy Drafted by New Jersey Devils in 4th Round of NHL Entry Draft

Boston College recruit Charlie Leddy has been drafted by the New Jersey Devils with the 126th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Leddy was chosen in the fourth round of the draft. Miles Wood is the only former Eagle currently on the Devils’ NHL roster.

Leddy, a 6’1 defenseman, is set to join the Eagles this fall. He has spent the past 2 seasons with the USNTDP, and prior to that spent a season at Avon Old Farms. Leddy is from Fairfield, CT and also played for the Mid-Fairfield Rangers.

Leddy is a defensive-defenseman who isn’t likely to score goals for his team, but is decent at settling up scoring plays for his teammates. He had 17 assists in 55 games for the U.S. National U18 Team last season, and 7 assists with the USNTDP Juniors.

Leddy is the second Eagle to be chosen in the 2022 Draft, after Cutter Gauthier who went 5th overall.