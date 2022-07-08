Charlotte North Named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

Another day, another honor for BC women’s lacrosse superstar Charlotte North. Today, North was announced as the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year. North also won this honor last year, making her just the fifth female student athlete to repeat as ACC Athlete of the Year.

This season, North scored 92 goals and 115 points, and won 139 draw controls, all of which led her team. She is currently the all-time goals leader in NCAA lacrosse with 358 goals.

North won numerous awards this season, including repeating as the women’s Tewaaraton Award winner. She is also currently up for Female College Athlete of the Year at the ESPYs - you can vote for her here.

You can also continue to watch North play, as she is currently playing for the USWNT alongside Sam Apuzzo, Dempsey Arsenault, and former BC assistant coach Kayla Treanor. The US will be competing for the Women’s Lacrosse World Cup championship this Saturday at 12 PM on ESPN2.