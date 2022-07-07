How to Watch the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins tonight, and will conclude tomorrow evening. This year, Boston College has a number of recruit eligible to be chosen, including Cutter Gauthier who is projected to be a first round pick. Players selected in the NHL Draft have their rights held by their selecting team until 30 days after they leave college, and can sign with that team at any time.

What: The 2022 NHL Entry Draft

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

When: Round 1: July 7 @ 7 PM, Rounds 2-7: July 8 @ 11 AM

How to Watch: Round 1 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, while Rounds 2-7 will air on the NHL Network and ESPN+

How to Follow: For BC specific updates, follow @bcinterruption on Twitter. For full updates, check out the NHL’s draft tracker.

First Picks: The Montreal Canadiens will choose first this year - the first time the hosting team has had the #1 overall pick since 1985. The New Jersey Devils choose 2nd, and the Arizona Coyotes have the 3rd overall pick. The Bruins traded away their first round pick, and won’t get on the board until pick #54 unless another trade is made.

Top Prospects: Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Logan Cooley are widely projected to be the top 3 picks this year. NHL analysts currently project BC recruit Cutter Gauthier to be picked 6th by the Columbus Blue Jackets.