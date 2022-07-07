Cutter Gauthier Drafted 5th Overall in First Round of 2022 NHL Entry Draft by Flyers

Boston College men’s hockey’s most highly touted recruit has been drafted 5th overall in tonight’s NHL Entry Draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers, where he will join former Eagles Kevin Hayes, Cam Atkinson, and Patrick Brown.

Gauthier is expected to bring an offensive burst to a BC team that really needs it. A 6’3 forward, Gauthier has spent the past 2 seasons with the USNTDP. In 2021-22, he recorded 65 points in 54 games for the U.S. National U18 Team, including 34 goals. He also recorded 28 points in 22 games for the USNTDP Juniors team. He was an alternate captain at the World Junior Championship this past season, and scored 3 goals during the tournament.

Gauthier was projected to be a first round pick by all major outlets heading into tonight, with most predicting he would be a top 10 pick.

In an interesting extra BC connection, Gauthier was born in Sweden, while his father was playing professionally there - and where he at one point was teammates with new BC head coach Greg Brown.