NHL Draft Profile: Defenseman Seamus Powell

We’re continuing on with our 2022 NHL Draft profiles with another defenseman, Seamus Powell of Marcellus, NY.

If the name sounds familiar to you, that’s because Seamus’ older but (presumably) just as Irish hockey-playing brother Eamon is entering his junior year with the Boston College men’s hockey team. Seamus heads to the Heights with a pretty similar pedigree as his older brother: They both played for the USA U17 and U18 teams with the USNTDP and come in with similar styles as blueliners. Big bro Eamon was selected in the 4th round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Seamus comes in with good strength and size and a reputation for being a great skater. His 1-13—14, +25 line with the U18 team doesn’t really pop out at you, but that’s certainly solid for playing with and against the best of the best at his age level. It’s tough to get a good grasp on where he might get drafted as the boards get pretty clogged up after all the teams have made their first few picks. ESPN has him rated as the 169th best skater in the draft, which should place him as some lucky team’s 6th or 7th selection. Given his experience playing with the USA development program, it would be a surprise not to see him get picked up somewhere.