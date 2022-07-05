NHL Draft Profile: Forward Cutter Gauthier

Continuing on with our NHL draft profiles, we’re taking a look at incoming freshman Cutter Gauthier!

Gauthier is a 6’3 forward who primarily played left wing at the USNTDP, where he scored 65 points in 54 games, good for second on the team in goals and fifth on the team in points.

He was already a highly rated prospect coming into the 2021-22 season, but a strong season and his ability to play center has Gauthier looking like a higher pick than originally projected. Starting at left wing this season, he was called on to play center when his linemate Logan Cooley was invited to the 2022 World Junior Championship and found himself thriving with a bigger role in that position.

Described as a power forward, Gauthier has a quick and accurate shot and is strong on the puck, but also reads the game well when he doesn’t have the puck. There may be defensive improvements he can make to his game, but overall he’s a versatile player who is in a great position for the draft.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native is ranked third amongst North American skaters for the 2022 NHL Draft, and is expected to go early-to-middle of the first round — projected anywhere from fifth overall to 11th overall. Of course, all of this is fluid and subject to change, but Gauthier has put himself in a really good place given his size, versatility and scoring ability.