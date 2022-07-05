NHL Draft Profile: Goalie Dylan Silverstein

With the NHL draft getting underway on Thursday night, it’s time to take a look at some of BC’s incoming freshmen and where they might be selected in the coming days. We’ll start things off with BC’s newest netminder, Dylan Silverstein.

Silverstein has been described as a quick and athletic goalie and is currently ranked third among North American goalie prospects by Central Scouting. Scouts have said that he occasionally becomes over reliant on his athleticism, however, as it sometimes leads to him being out of position and letting in some bad goals. His numbers from his recent seasons with the US National Team Development Program don’t exactly pop at first glance, but they’re not all that far off from what Spencer Knight did at the same program.

As for the draft, it seems like the experts are having a tough time projecting where he might go. There doesn’t appear to be a consensus #1 overall goalie, and that most likely means no goalies will be going early on. That probably pushes Silverstein down a bit more than he might normally go, but there’s still a good chance that he hears his name called at some point over the weekend. He might not hear it all that early, but it won’t be surprising at all if he is selected in the later rounds.