Palaie Faoa Announces Commitment to Boston College

This evening, linebacker Palaie Faoa announced his commitment to Boston College on Twitter. Faoa plays high school ball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The 6’1 linebacker was also offered by a handful of schools, including Colorado, Cal, and Arizona. The consensus across recruiting sites has him as a 3 star recruit, and a top 20 recruit in his class for Nevada athletes.

As a junior this past season, Faoa was second on his team with 84 total tackles, averaging 6.5 tackles per game. MaxPreps lists Bishop Gorman as one of the top high school programs for 2022, and picked out Faoa as a player to watch on the squad this coming season.

Faoa is the second ‘23 athlete to commit to Boston College football today, as cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. committed to the Eagles earlier today.

How are you feeling about the recruiting Hafley and his staff have done so far this summer? Let us know in the comments!