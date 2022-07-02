Boston College Football lands 3-star 2023 CB Antonio Cotman Jr.

Today on social media, ‘23 CB Antonio Cotman Jr. announced his commitment to play at Boston College with a personal video featuring his close friends, family, and mentors.

Hafley and BC were in early on Cotman, being the 4th school to offer him and the 3rd school he visited. Cotman also had offers from Florida State, Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and many others.

Jeff Hafley continues to prowl Christian high schools across the country for recruits, and Cotman clearly fits into that mold coming from Life Christian Academy in Virginia. He joins other members of this recruiting class coming from Christian schools like Datrell Jones, Nate Johnson, Carter Davis, Jaedn Skeete, and others.

Under the 247 composite, this is a big-time 3-star commitment. While not quite a 4-star in this metric (Rivals has him as a 4-star), he does rank as Hafley’s 6th best 2023 recruit overall. That brings Boston College up to 28th in the nation and 8th in the ACC for the 2023 cycle.

Watch some of Cotman’s highlights here: