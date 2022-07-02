2021-22 BC Interruption Awards Wrap-Up

All of BC Interruption’s 2021-22 award winners have been announced! Check out our winners below:
- Female Athlete of the Year - Charlotte North, Women’s Lacrosse
- Male Player of the Year - Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey
- Most Well Rounded Female Athlete of the Year - Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball
- Most Well Rounded Male Athlete of the Year - Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey
- Team of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse
- Male Fan Favorite - Makai Ashton-Langford, Men’s Basketball
- Female Fan Favorite - Abbey Levy, Women’s Hockey
- Coach of the Year - Acacia Walker-Weinstein, Women’s Lacrosse
- Game of the Year - Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Maryland
- Female Player that Best Embodies the Spirit of a BC Eagle - Jewel Strawberry, Volleyball
- Male Player that Best Embodies the Spirit of a BC Eagle - Zay Flowers, Football
- Off Field Moment of the Year - Jerry York Retires, Greg Brown is Hired
- Play of the Year - Brandon Sebastian’s Game-Winning INT vs Missouri
- Most Improved Female Athlete - Belle Smith, Women’s Lacrosse
- Most Improved Male Player - Pat Garwo III, Football
- Male Rookie of the Year - Jaeden Zackery, Men’s Basketball
- Female Rookie of the Year - Abby Newhook, Women’s Hockey
