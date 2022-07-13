Johnny Gaudreau Signs with Columbus Blue Jackets

In one of the most anticipated moves of this free agency season, former Boston College hockey star Johnny Gaudreau has turned down the chance to stay in Calgary and is headed to Columbus to play for the Blue Jackets. His new contract, worth an average of $9.7 million a year, will keep him in Ohio through the 2028-29 season.

Gaudreau has played in the NHL since leaving BC in 2014, playing his first full NHL season in 2014-15. He has spent his entire NHL career thus far in Calgary, and has had 5 20+ goal seasons for the Flames. He has played in 6 NHL All-Star games, was a Calder Trophy finalist during his rookie season, and was a Lady Byng finalist in 2016-17.

Gaudreau is coming off of the best season of his career. He recorded a career high 115 points this past season, made up of a combined career high 40 goals and 75 assists. He also added 3 goals and 11 assists through 12 postseason games this year.

As of right now, Gaudreau will be the only former Eagle on the Blue Jackets’ roster next season. Fellow BC short king Nathan Gerbe has been signed to the Blue Jackets organization, but has missed much of the past 2 seasons with injury. Aidan Hreschuk could join Gaudreau in the future, however, as the rising sophomore’s rights are owned by Columbus.