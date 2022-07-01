Boston College Women’s Basketball Announces Emma Guy’s Return as Graduate Assistant

If you, like us, have noticed Emma Guy popping up in recent BC women’s basketball team photos, you’re not losing your mind. Boston College announced today that Guy is returning to BC and will be acting as the team’s graduate assistant. Last year, Guy participated in the WBCA’s “so you want to be a coach?’ program, so working with BC will help her to continue to pursue that path.

As a player, Guy was a standout during some tough years for the program. She graduated with 635 career rebounds and 68 career blocks, both good for 11th in program history, and with 1,164 career points, which put her in BC’s top 20 scorers.

Guy’s leadership should be a big positive for this year’s team, which is very young. The Eagles have just 3 upperclassmen on the roster (Dontavia Waggoner, Kaylah Ivey, and Jojo Lacey), all of whom are juniors and none of whom have been consistent starters for the Eagles. Mara Gakdeng and Ally VanTimmeren, both sophomores, are the team’s only returning players who consistently started games last season.