BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Female Athlete of the Year is Charlotte North

For another year, Charlotte North is the BC Interruption female athlete of the year. North was the nearly unanimous choice, with sailer Sophia Reineke receiving the only other votes.

North continued to be the most dominant player in women’s lacrosse this season, earning her second straight Tewaaraton Award, as well as numerous other honors, as she led the Eagles to their fifth straight NCAA championship game. In addition to the Tewaarton, North was notably the IWLCA Player of the Year and Attacker of the Year.

She led the Eagles with 92 goals, 115 points, 174 shots / 128 shots on goal, 6 game winning goals, and 139 draw controls. She scored 3+ goals in all but 6 games, and scored 6+ goals in 6 games.

North leaves BC having scored 217 goals and 264 points for the Eagles, which she completed in just over 2 seasons due to 2020 being an extremely shortened COVID season. She is also the NCAA’s all-time goal leader with 358 over her college career.