Boston College fans recall worst/most painful losses

Yesterday, we had a fun little conversation about the BC Sports Mt. Rushmore. BC fandom being BC fandom, it didn’t take long for the conversation on social media to veer in to the negative:

Conversely what is the Mt. Rushmore of BC sports pain:

1) hockey (frozen 4 loss or losing to Union in the finals)

2) basketball (losing to Nova in March Madness?)

3) lax (falling just short many times)

4) womens hockey (falling just short many times)

5) football (3-0 loss to WF)

Of course there’s really just too many of these for a “Mt. Rushmore” -

It’s true, everyone has bad losses in their past, but it does feel like Boston College has elevated it in to an art form. Even just in recent years, we’ve had all kinds:

-The loss when you’re a favorite to win it all (lacrosse, 2019; women’s hockey, 2016)

-The loss when you managed to upset the favorite, then lose in the final game to the surprise team (lacrosse, 2018; modified version, football, 2004)

-The heartbreaking loss when you come so, so close to springing the upset but something horrible happens (women’s hockey, basically every year from 2007-2015; football once every two years; many, many such examples)

-Losing on a heartbreaking play in OT/the final seconds of a big game (men’s hockey national championship games in ‘98, ‘06, ‘07...)

And many more!

So BC fans took to the @s and the comments to share theirs:

Worst men’s hockey losses for sure have to be ‘98 and ‘00 championship games. Especially ‘00, just coming so close to breaking the dry spell. But I’d say ‘98 just being in OT on home ice.



Worst losses in the collective BCI memory (oldest of us is mid-30s):



Football - Syracuse in ‘04 with Fiesta Bowl on the line

MBB - Villanova in ‘06 sweet 16

WH - 2016 final

Lax - losing the final to James Madison after beating Maryland



Didn’t take long for the reactions to roll in:

You do realize hockey was played before Jerry arrived.

You do realize hockey was played before Jerry arrived.

Submitted for your review - '78 loss to BU in the NCAA Final game or '85 NCAA Semifinal OT loss to Providence with Terreri making 60+ saves.

07 Loss against Florida State for football. Coming off the huge come from behind win at VT, being ranked #2 in the country, that one hurt. — Sean Fahey (@SeanEFahey) June 6, 2022

Football: Miami at home, '01. A chance to knock off the #1 team having a terrible day, driving for the winning score, bad interception.https://t.co/3jrCl8Lcx4 — Tom Krazit (@tomkrazit) June 6, 2022

a reasonable interpretation of “worst” might nominate football losing to army in ‘12 — Danny, Nice And Good (@ConPapasPlz) June 6, 2022

Plenty of others discussed in the group chat:

The 2006 ACC men’s basketball final - a very late, close loss to Duke - made more painful in retrospect by not having made it back

Boston College baseball losing the longest game in history in 25 innings in the NCAA tournament

Wake 3, BC 0

The Kansas Game

The 2009 men’s Hockey East championship game, giving up three goals to BU in about a minute to basically end BC’s season

The first Pinstripe Bowl (I know it wasn’t the most important game of all time or anything, but all the circumstances of it...)

I’m sure you have many more we missed, so let the sadness out....