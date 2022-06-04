Cornerback Shawn Battle commits to Boston College football

Eagle Action’s Andy Backstrom just reported via Twitter that Boston College football has landed the commitment of sought-after 3-star cornerback Shawn Battle.

Battle is a 5’11’’ CB out of Philadelphia with an impressive list of offers.

Battle has a total of 16 offers, including UVA, Cincinnati, and Penn State, with 247Sports having rated his interest in BC and UVA as “warm” prior to today. Back in March he listed BC, UVA, Nebraska, Cinci and Penn State as his top 5.

247Sports’ composite ranking has Battle rated as the #50 cornerback nationally and the #13 player in Pennsylvania.

Per 247’s rankings, Battle is now the highest-rated commitment of nine currently pledged to Jeff Hafley’s class of 2023.

The Philly Inquirer wrote a story about Battle recently, highlighting him as a two-sport athlete at Neumann Goretti - also starring on the basketball team in addition to being a highly sought-after football prospect.

Congrats to Battle on his commitment and welcome to the Heights! Here’s hoping Jeff Hafley continues to haul in targets this summer as he looks to build on some solid recruiting classes the last few years.