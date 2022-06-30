BC Interruption’s 2022 Male Player of the Year is Jack McBain

BC Interruption’s award for the best male athlete of the 2021-2022 season goes to hockey’s Jack McBain who ended his career at Boston College with a terrific senior season. After three seasons of decent if unspectacular results, McBain finally broke out in his final year as an Eagle and emerged as a leader on the team.

Prior to his senior year, McBain’s best season based on raw scoring numbers was his sophomore year, when he put up 21 points in 34 games. He bumped his points per game up a bit as a junior when he had 19 points in 24 games, but he still wasn’t finding the back of the net all that often, scoring exactly six goals in each of his first three years.

That all changed as a senior, with McBain leading the team with 33 points in 24 games and finishing second with 19 goals, a higher total than his first three years combined. He scored six power play goals, came through in the clutch with four game winners, and even managed to finish a team best +13 during a season where the Eagles were -9 as a team.

McBain’s success didn’t stop after BC’s season ended either, as he quickly signed a two-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes before making his NHL debut on April 12. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist against Calgary in his third game and scored his first goal on April 26 in a win over Minnesota. He ended his brief first NHL season with two goals and three points in 10 games.

While the BC men’s hockey team struggled on the whole in 2021-2022, Jack McBain did everything he could to keep them afloat. He turned in his what was by far the best season of his Boston College career and was deservedly named to the second team of the Hockey East All-Stars. Add in some early success at the professional level, and McBain is a worthy recipient of our award for male athlete of the year.