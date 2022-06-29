BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Most Well Rounded Female Athlete of the Year is Taylor Soule

This season, the BC Interruption Awards have a new category! The two most well rounded athlete awards are given to the players whose votes were spread across the most categories each year. Our first most well rounded athlete from a women’s program is Taylor Soule.

Soule has been the face of the Boston College women’s basketball program for the past few seasons (although she is transferring out for her post-grad year). She averaged a team leading 32.1 minutes per game the season, and was second on the team with 529 points, just a single point behind Cam Swartz. Soule was also second on the team with 180 rebounds (behind freshman standout Maria Gakdeng) and with 48 steals (behind fellow senior Marnelle Garraud).

As a senior, Soule scored double digits in all but 3 games and was the only ACC player to average 16+ points, 5+ rebounds, 2+ assists, 1+ steals and shoot 50 percent from the field. She graduated BC as 1 of 6 players to hit 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, and is eighth on BC’s all time scoring list with 1,522 points.

While at BC, Soule was also involved in Eagles for Equality and in a BC Athletics DEI committee.