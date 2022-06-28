Boston College football’s ACC opponents for 2023-2026 revealed

With the announcement of the ACC’s new scheduling format, Boston College fans now know their ACC opponents for the 2023-2026 football schedules. Start planning your autumns accordingly!

2023

HOME

Florida State

Miami

Virginia

Virginia Tech



AWAY

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Pitt

Syracuse

The home slate will feature some fresh matchups in the form of Miami and UVA, two teams who have only rarely made appearances at Alumni Stadium in recent years.

The away schedule offers a little something for everyone: the easy-ish Northeast road trips to Pitt and Syracuse for local fans, and the southern destinations of Louisville or Atlanta for those in the region or looking for a longer trip. Plus, some pretty even (theoretically) matchups!

2024

HOME

Clemson

Pitt

Syracuse

Wake

AWAY

Duke

Florida State

Miami

UNC

2024 features the return of Clemson to the home schedule, and a chance to revisit Miami on the 40th anniversary of the Flutie Hail Mary (I wonder if anyone will mention this at any point).

2025

HOME

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

NC State

AWAY

Pitt

Syracuse

UVA

VT

The 2025 away schedule is a nice one for BC’s mid-Atlantic-based fans who lost out when Maryland left the ACC, with the UVA and VT games within a day trip of Washington, DC.

2026

HOME

Duke

UNC

Pitt

Syracuse

AWAY

Clemson

Miami

NC State

Wake

What’s old will be new again in 2026 with BC fans having their first road trip to Death Valley in five years.

-

If variety is the spice of life, our upcoming ACC slates just got spicier. Which games are you looking forward to attending?