Boston College football’s ACC opponents for 2023-2026 revealed

With the announcement of the ACC’s new scheduling format, Boston College fans now know their ACC opponents for the 2023-2026 football schedules. Start planning your autumns accordingly!
2023
HOME
Florida State
Miami
Virginia
Virginia Tech
AWAY
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Pitt
Syracuse
The home slate will feature some fresh matchups in the form of Miami and UVA, two teams who have only rarely made appearances at Alumni Stadium in recent years.
The away schedule offers a little something for everyone: the easy-ish Northeast road trips to Pitt and Syracuse for local fans, and the southern destinations of Louisville or Atlanta for those in the region or looking for a longer trip. Plus, some pretty even (theoretically) matchups!
2024
HOME
Clemson
Pitt
Syracuse
Wake
AWAY
Duke
Florida State
Miami
UNC
2024 features the return of Clemson to the home schedule, and a chance to revisit Miami on the 40th anniversary of the Flutie Hail Mary (I wonder if anyone will mention this at any point).
2025
HOME
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Miami
NC State
AWAY
Pitt
Syracuse
UVA
VT
The 2025 away schedule is a nice one for BC’s mid-Atlantic-based fans who lost out when Maryland left the ACC, with the UVA and VT games within a day trip of Washington, DC.
2026
HOME
Duke
UNC
Pitt
Syracuse
AWAY
Clemson
Miami
NC State
Wake
What’s old will be new again in 2026 with BC fans having their first road trip to Death Valley in five years.
-
If variety is the spice of life, our upcoming ACC slates just got spicier. Which games are you looking forward to attending?
