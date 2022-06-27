BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Team of the Year is Women’s Lacrosse

In a unanimous vote, the Boston College women’s lacrosse team is once again BC Interruption’s team of the year.

The women’s lacrosse program continues to be BC’s top performer, routinely making championship games and producing star players. This season, the Eagles had a 19-4 record (with 3 of those losses coming to the 2022 National Champions, UNC), and a 6-2 conference record.

The Eagles made it to the ACC Championship, where they fell to the Tar Heels, and well as making it to their fifth straight NCAA title game, which they fought hard in but also lost to UNC.

Throughout the season, the Eagles dominated numerous top teams including an 18-9 win against #4 Northwestern to start the season, a 22-5 win against #21 UMass, a 22-15 win against #13 Virginia, and a 16-10 win against #18 Notre Dame. As for dominant wins during tournament play, the Eagles beat #6 Loyola Maryland 20-13 in the NCAA quarterfinals.

BC capped off the season by watching Charlotte North win her second straight Tewaaraton Award as the top player in NCAA women’s lacrosse.