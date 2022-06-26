BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Male Fan Favorite is Makai Ashton-Langford

Makai Ashton-Langford was one of the players that made Boston College men’s basketball worth watching this season. His dynamic playmaking and versatile scoring was a masterclass in what a veteran leader can do with an evolving and unstable roster. Despite the massive turnover in the 2021 offseason, including at the coaching level, Makai was able to step up as the team’s voice, bring the players and staff together, and perform extremely well while doing it. The team found a new identity under head coach Earl Grant in large thanks to Makai’s leadership and outstanding play in the face of adversity. For these reasons, Makai Ashton-Langford is our 2021-22 Male Fan Favorite.

On top of that, Makai has decided to return to BC next season in order to continue building up this new era of Boston College basketball, when he could have easily chased higher-tier programs with more NIL opportunities. For that, we are forever grateful for the leader he has become for this team and program.

Games like this are why he is so valuable on the floor: