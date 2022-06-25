BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Female Fan Favorite is Abbey Levy

In an up-and-down season for the Boston College Women’s Hockey team, there was one consistently fun & bright spot — goaltender Abbey Levy. For her strong season on the ice to her personality off the ice, Levy is our 2021-22 Female Fan Favorite.

Levy posted absolutely unreal numbers this past season, leading the nation in saves with 1114, and being named a semifinalist for the National Goalie of the Year award. Her .932% save percentage was good for 13th nationally. She’s had two 50-plus save games this season, a 55-save game against Colgate and a 50-save game against Harvard in the Beanpot championship. For her 99-save performance over two Beanpot tournament games, she was named the Bertagna Award winner. She’s an incredibly fun goalie to watch, especially when she’s making saves like this routinely.

1P | Abbey Levy coming up BIG early pic.twitter.com/gEOLTlxBJA — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 2, 2022

In addition to having such a strong season, it’s also clear that Levy is an important locker room voice on the team and loves being at Boston College. She consistently appears on the Boston College Women’s Hockey social media accounts, giving us insight into the team off the ice and her personality.

The Abbey Levy Chronicles, Part 1#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/4IIwXkmVWa — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) December 16, 2021

Recently, she announced that she’ll be back for her fifth year with the Eagles, so here’s to more outrageous saves and fun behind-the-scenes looks at the team.