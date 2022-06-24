BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Coach of the Year is Acacia Walker-Weinstein

For yet another year, BC Interruption’s coach of the year is women’s lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. The only other coach to receive votes this year was legendary men’s hockey coach, in honor of his retirement.

Over the past decade, Walker-Weinstein has built Boston College women’s lacrosse into one of the top programs in the country, including picking up top recruits and making trophy runs.

This season, Walker-Weinstein led the Eagles to their fifth straight NCAA title match, where they fought hard but fell to a seemingly unbeatable UNC team. (The same team that the Eagles lost to in this year’s ACC championship game.)

She coached BC to a 19-4 record this season, with 3 of those 4 losses coming to UNC. The Eagles also went 9-1 at home and 6-2 in conference play.

Walker-Weinstein also helped to coach Charlotte North to her second straight Tewaaraton Award, as well as adding numerous top rookies to the roster this season (including Mallory Hasselbeck and Mckenna Davis).