WR Montrell Wade Commits to Boston College

The Eagles continue their hot streak with another commitment yesterday, this one from Texas wide receiver Montrell Wade. Wade is another high-end three star prospect with some big time offers. The 6-3, 180 pounder joins the class of 2023 as the second wide receiver.

The Tyler native had additional offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, Colorado, and a whole bunch more. Big win for Darryl Wyatt’s room. Wade’s verbal pushes BC up to third in the recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 amongst the ACC. Additionally, he’s the second prospect out of Texas in the class, after quarterback Jacobe Robinson.

Welcome to the Heights, Montrell!