BCI Debates: Boston College Football & EA Sports

Joe: Alright friends, with EA Sports bringing back college football what elements do you want to see be included as part of the rendering of BC?

Arthur: I’ll say, the most ubiquitous thing about Alumni is being able to see the campus from the stadium, I hope they work hard to emulate that.

Joe: The best serious suggestion I have would be to make sure to include the red bandana game in season mode or as a playable game, with dialogue about Welles Crowther, a night game, the jerseys etc.

Arthur: Another one is the Flynn Fund banner, it’s a quirk about BC that’s easily identifiable. You don’t think about it, but when you see it you instantly know what and where it is.

Joe: Also, Mr. Brightside in the last minutes of the first half. The little peek of the Boston skyline over in the distance past the Res would be great too.

Arthur: I like that!

Grant: Having realistic surroundings (campus, Boston in the distance) should be really doable. They already had campus showing pretty accurately in the older games.

Laura: BALDWIN JR

Joe: I’m sure they’ll only render one halftime show by the band so it should probably be the Dropkick Murphys.

Arthur: I’d also like them to render Conte if they could. I think it’d be a good cut scene.

Niraj: I like what I’m hearing so far. In theory would appreciate if they somehow include the soon-to-be pavilion (+Fish Field house of course). Need to show the folks all of the facilities. Can’t recall if they showed the Flutie statue and some retired numbers, but that would be nice.

Laura: Any players you’re excited to see represented in the game or teams you’re excited to play BC against?

Arthur: I actually would love to play a BC-Georgia Tech game at Bobby Dodd. I hope that the development team puts effort into that one, that stadium is really cool. It’s funny, a lot of the stadiums that resources will be put into (Alabama, Penn State, etc.) are so big the world outside the stadium isn’t going to matter. The opportunities to shine are getting the details of the world outside the mid sized stadiums and make them more identifiable.

Joe: Oh I think it would be pretty cool to include the Eagle Walk as a scene for pregame or whatever. Maybe the intros to BC could be a mix of the Eagle Walk, a shot of the mods, or something about Boston with the skyline in the distance.

Laura: Ooo the Eagle Walk would be a super cool intro scene.

Joe: Or a cutaway comment about the ice bucket challenge with a promo for donating to ALS research.

Arthur: With a QR code to donate!

Joe: Even better!

Arthur: I think having the flags with the BC schedule would be cool too. Particularly in season mode when the schedule changes from year to year.

Joe: I don’t think “the bell” was a thing last time they made an NCAA football video game. But it’s definitely a thing now, and would be cool to include.

Maybe background audio of fans yelling DOWN IN FRONT during third downs. I’m not gonna lie, I do take joy in unleashing a DOWN IN FRONT when it’s warranted, like when people wander slack-jawed down the aisle in the middle of a play.

Joe: I liked that back in the day you could realign the conferences and I’d like to see that added in so that you can move everyone around to big conferences but UConn still doesn’t get invited to any of them.

