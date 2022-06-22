BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Female Player that Best Embodies the Spirit of a BC Eagle is Jewel Strawberry

Being “men and women for others” is a call to action we hear regularly throughout our time at Boston College, from the moment we step on campus to the moment we graduate. From her strength on the court to her important work off of it, Boston College Volleyball captain Jewel Strawberry is BCI’s player that best embodies this spirit of a Boston College Eagle.

For her first two years at BC, Strawberry excelled as an outside hitter on the team, but an injury in her junior season caused her to finish off her career on the defensive side of the game — but also gave her the opportunity to evaluate who she is outside the sport.

With a growing interest in issues of social justice, Strawberry became the first president of the recently-formed Eagles for Equality group, a student-athlete committee whose mission it is to build a more inclusive environment for all marginalized student-athletes at BC. So far, the sub-committee has organized unity walks and other shows of support, while also setting up a hotline for student athletes to report instances of discrimination they might face. Her unwavering commitment to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion earned her the 2021 Lou Montgomery, LaVerne Mosley, and Doxie McCoy Unity Award, an award given to BC student-athletes who work to make change.

Recently, she was highlighted as a Boston College Senior to Remember, where she delves deeper into her post-graduate plans, highlighting her desire to be a change-maker, eventually wanting to work to reform the juvenile justice system.

“If I can be a voice for the voiceless or just for people who feel they can’t speak up,” Strawberry said, “then I’m going to be that person.”

Strawberry is undoubtedly a player that best embodies the spirit of a Boston College Eagle through her dedication and commitment to making things around her better, and we’re proud to have her representing our school.