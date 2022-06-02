 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Charlotte North Named Tewaaraton Winner for Second Straight Year

By Laura Berestecki
COLLEGE LACROSSE: APR 12 Women’s - Boston College at Harvard Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Charlotte North has earned college lacrosse’s top honor and been named the women’s Tewaaraton award winner. North is the fifth player to win the award more than once. This year, she beat out Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (UNC), Jamie Ortega (UNC) and Meaghan Tyrrell (Syracuse).

This season, North scored 92 goals (including 6 game-winners) and recorded 115 total points. She also won 139 draw controls. She scored at least a hat trick in all but 6 games this season, and was never held scoreless. She recorded a season high 7 goals in 4 different games, and scored 6 goals in BC’s comeback win over Maryland in the NCAA semifinals before setting up Cassidy Weeks for the game-winner.

In her 3 seasons at BC, North has 217 goals. Between her time at Duke and at BC, she is the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 358 career goals. She also holds the record for most goals in a single season with 102 last year.

Congratulations to Charlotte North on a fantastic collegiate career!

