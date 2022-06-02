Charlotte North Named Tewaaraton Winner for Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row, Charlotte North has earned college lacrosse’s top honor and been named the women’s Tewaaraton award winner. North is the fifth player to win the award more than once. This year, she beat out Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (UNC), Jamie Ortega (UNC) and Meaghan Tyrrell (Syracuse).

Congratulations to 2022 Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North of @BCwlax, the fifth player to win more than one Tewaaraton after putting up 115 points and 136 draw controls for the NCAA Finalist Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Uk71lKiiid — Tewaaraton Award (@Tewaaraton) June 3, 2022

This season, North scored 92 goals (including 6 game-winners) and recorded 115 total points. She also won 139 draw controls. She scored at least a hat trick in all but 6 games this season, and was never held scoreless. She recorded a season high 7 goals in 4 different games, and scored 6 goals in BC’s comeback win over Maryland in the NCAA semifinals before setting up Cassidy Weeks for the game-winner.

In her 3 seasons at BC, North has 217 goals. Between her time at Duke and at BC, she is the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 358 career goals. She also holds the record for most goals in a single season with 102 last year.

Congratulations to Charlotte North on a fantastic collegiate career!