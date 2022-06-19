ATH Kahlil Ali Commits to Boston College

Big time commitment for Jeff Hafley’s bunch today. Kahlil Ali, a highly rated three star prospect from New Jersey landed on BC today over a whole host of programs. A 6-1, 190 pound safety in high school, Ali is a top ten prospect from the state. ESPN 300 has him listed as a four star, and he’s just a shade under the threshold from many of the other recruiting ranking sites.

Ali recently had his official visit to BC along with a slew of other prospects. He ended up choosing BC over 22 other programs who offered him. Plenty of familiar ACC faces to go with the likes of Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, and West Virginia. Impressive land from the Eagles recruiting staff. The Pennsauken product will likely land somewhere in the secondary.

Welcome to the Heights, Kahlil!