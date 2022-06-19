BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Play of the Year is Brandon Sebastian’s Game-Winning INT vs Missouri

“I don’t know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts.”

This quote from Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz stirred up a lot of drama that preceded Boston College football’s home match-up against the Missouri Tigers. Whether or not that drama was justified is its own conversation, but it was certainly on the minds of the BC football program considering Jeff Hafley sent out MA natives as captains for the coin toss and later poked fun at the remark in his own postgame presser.

But what seemed to be a bunch of half-hearted pre-game hype turned into an amazing football game. Both teams traded possessions left and right in an incredible offensive display at Alumni Stadium. Especially impressive was the performance of Pat Garwo III, who racked up a huge 175 yards and 2 TDs on the day. Boston College pulled out to a 10-point lead in the 3rd quarter before Mizzou came roaring back to take a 4-point lead with 6:18 remaining in regulation. BC proceeded to methodically drive down the field, draining the clock to its last gasp, and finally punching in the game-winning TD with just 25 seconds left.

Except, it wasn’t. As if the game wasn’t dramatic enough, the Tigers scrapped together 36 yards in the dying seconds and launched a 56-yard FG to tie the game as the clock expired to send us to OT. BC fans, already on life support by this point, then witnessed two incredible back-to-back sequences in overtime. First was a dime from Dennis Grosel to Zay Flowers in the back of the endzone for a touchdown, and then came Brandon Sebastian’s leap at the pylon.

On the first play of OT for the Mizzou offense, they took a deep shot at Sebastian near the endzone, who had been beaten by the receiver as he later explained in the post-game press conference. Despite this blown coverage, he picked his pace right back up and recovered with just enough time to leap into the air and snag the football away from the Missouri receiver. With that INT, Boston College had a walk-off win to improve to 4-0 on the season, sending Alumni Stadium into pandemonium.

This is well-deserved. What a game. pic.twitter.com/7670fe0P8x — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) September 25, 2021

You can find the full highlights of the game here: