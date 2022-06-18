BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Most Improved Female Athlete is Belle Smith

This year, BC Interruption’s most improved female athlete is a player who stepped up in her sophomore season to continue her path to becoming the next women’s lacrosse star: Belle Smith.

As a sophomore, Smith started 23 games for the Eagles, and scored 4 game-winning goals. She improved all of her major stats from her rookie season, including boosting her goals scored from 47 to 55, her assists from 18 to 28, and her total points from 65 to 83. She made perhaps her biggest improvement on the defensive end, however, upping her ground balls from 14 to 21 and her caused turnovers from 8 all the way up to 24.

This season, Smith was third on the team in goals and points (behind Jenn Medjid and Charlotte North), and was tied with Medjid in both assists (behind Caitlynn Mossman) and game-winners (behind North). Smith also tied for second on the team in caused turnovers, matching Hunter Roman’s total and falling just 2 behind Courtney Taylor and Sydney Scales.