BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Most Improved Male Athlete of the Year is Pat Garwo III

This season’s BC Interruption most improved male athlete is running back Pat Garwo III. The Eagles’ latest 1,000 yard rusher, Garwo emerged as the lead back after sitting behind David Bailey and Travis Levy in 2020.

In his third season on the Heights, the Pennsylvania native logged a shade over 200 carries to the tune 1045 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. After playing in seven games in his redshirt freshman season and rushing for only 122 yards, Garwo proved he could take on the full workload and put the team on his back. And with the injuries on the roster, boy was it needed. It’s safe to say the season would have been much worse without his steady play, and flat out domination in some games (see Mizzou).

His breakout season caught the eyes from the folks upstairs to, as he now finds himself on the preseason All ACC second team.