Boston College OL Christian Mahogany to Miss 2022 Season with Torn ACL

The rumors swirling around are unfortunately true and official. The lone returning starter from the 2021 season, Christian Mahogany tore his right knee ACL last month and will miss the upcoming season.

Mahogany was seen as a top guard prospect in next year’s draft class, number two on Mel Kiper’s early board. The redshirt junior guard was coming off an excellent season where he earned second team ACC honors. Coming into this next season, he was named to the preseason All-ACC first team as well. The New Jersey native says he will likely return in 2023.

This is a huge blow to BC football, who now will have five new starters for the season in front of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Only Ozzy Trapilo and Jack Conley have started a game for the Eagles, a combined four times, and a few others have seen action. New offensive line coach, Dave DeGuglielmo already had quite the task in front of him, but it’s now become that much harder. Speedy recovery to Christian.