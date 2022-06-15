 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offensive lineman Michael Crounse commits to Boston College

By Laura Berestecki
NCAA Football: Florida State at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, BC’s Twitter-loving Coach Guge dropped a hint that another commitment to the future offensive line corps was incoming:

A few hours later we learned that the commitment hinted at here was Michael Crounse, out of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, who will arrive for the 2023 season.

247Sports rates Crounse as a three-star prospect. The 6’5’’, 310 pounder also had offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, and Michigan State. The next tier down from those offers included offers from James Madison and Morgan State, while the next tier below that included offers from UMass and UConn.

Crounse took a visit to BC this past weekend, not long after receiving an offer last month.

BC’s growing 2023 class is one in which every player - 11 commits in total - is rated 3* at the moment, according to Rivals. Crounse joins the recently committed Ryan Mickow as new recruits to the o-line.

