BC Interruption’s 2021-22 Female Rookie of the Year is Abby Newhook

It’s summertime, and that means it’s time for that sweet, sweet offseason content. We’re getting things rolling with the annual BC Interruption Awards!

The BC Interruption Awards (The BCI’eys!) will run for the next two and a half weeks with one post per day to celebrate the best players, moments, and teams of the 2021-2022 Boston College athletic season. So without further ado, we present the first BCI’ey of the summer:

The 2021-2022 BC Interruption Award for Female Rookie of the Year goes to Abby Newhook!

Abby came to the Heights with pretty high expectations as one of the top recruits in Coach Crowley’s 2021-2022 freshman class, and she certainly lived up to the hype. She scores in the first game of her career and only picked up momentum from there as she adjusted to the speed of the college game. Newhook lead the team in goals scored as a freshman with 17 in 34 games, and was second nationally among all rookies. At one point, she had scored a goal in 8 straight games — the longest such streak in Hockey East in over three seasons.

It goes without saying that Abby Newhook is going to be a cornerstone of the Boston College Women’s Hockey attack for the rest of her career. Congratulations to Abby on claiming what is surely the most prestigious award of her career so far!

Also receiving votes among the BCI’ey committee ballots for Female Rookie of the Year were Maria Gakdeng (WBB), McKenna Davis (WLAX), and Ella Richards (WSOC).