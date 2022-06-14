Boston College Women’s Basketball Adds T’Yana Todd to Incoming Class

Coach Bernabei-McNamee has added 6’0 guard T’Yana Todd to the incoming women’s basketball class. Todd is the 5th member of the class, joining Kayla Lezama, Ava McGee, Ally Carman, and Taina Mair. With her addition to the roster, the Eagles now have 12 players committed to play next season following this year’s exodus.

Todd played at IMG Academy in Florida for her senior season, and she was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee. This summer, Todd is playing on the 18 Canadian National Team at the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship. She led the Canadians with 16 points in a win over Mexico earlier this week.

Todd had previously stated that her top choices included UConn, NC State, Louisville, and South Carolina, and has been contacted by around 40 NCAA programs during her recruiting period. Last May, she picked UConn, Syracuse, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Louisville as her top 5 schools.

With the addition of Todd, BC now has 8 players who are at least 6’0 on the roster for next season. Todd is described as a highly coachable player, and she has a strong combination of defensive skills and scoring prowess that could quickly make her an impact player for the Eagles.