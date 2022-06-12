Offensive Lineman Ryan Mickow Commits to Boston College

Ryan Mickow out of St. Thomas Aquinas announced his commitment to Boston College today.

A three-star prospect from the 2023 class, Mickow has show versatility on the offensive line thus far in his career. He’s taken snaps at both tackle positions and at center en route to a state championship for the St. Thomas Aquinas program. Standing at 6-6, 300 pounds, the Florida native will be the tenth addition to a class already rated 30th best in the nation.

Mickow had a strong offer sheet before making his decision. Ole Miss, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Miami, USF, FAU, and Syracuse all have come knocking for his services.

Welcome to the Heights, Ryan!