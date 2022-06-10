Boston College Signs Acacia Walker-Weinstein to Contract Extension

Boston College announced today that women’s lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein has signed a 5 year contact extension, which keeps her at Boston College through at least 2027. This is a good first move for new athletic director Blake James, who should be doing whatever it takes to keep BC’s most successful active coach on the Heights.
Walker-Weinstein has turned Boston College women’s lacrosse into one of the country’s top programs and an annual contender for the national championship. She has led the Eagles to 5 straight NCAA championship games, including 2021 when the Eagles won it all. She has a 154-48 in her 10 years at BC.
Walker-Weinstein has also been responsible for bringing some of the top women’s lacrosse players to BC, including Sam Apuzzo, Charlotte North (as a transfer), Belle Smith, and Kenzie Kent (who also came to BC for ice hockey).
Along with Walker-Weinstein’s extension, Jennifer Kent has been promoted to associate head coach. BC’s coaching staff is rounded out by assistant coach Sam Apuzzo and graduate assistant Callahan Kent, both former BC players.
