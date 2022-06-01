 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Boston College Names Blake James as Next AD

Filed under:

Holden Symonds Commits to Boston College

By Niraj Patel
/ new
Florida State v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

2023 Massachusetts tight end Holden Symonds is getting in. At 6-6, 241 pounds, the Governors Academy product hails from Melrose, MA.

While not yet rated, Symonds seems to have the right framework to fit right into what the Eagles have successfully integrated the past few years. Right now, Symonds is listed as an athlete, so we’ll see where he actually ends up. But if we’ve learned anything from broadcasters, basketball players and tight ends are the ideal comparison.

Symonds also has offers from Buffalo, Dartmouth, UMass, Old Dominion, and Princeton. On top of that a couple of basketball offers from the likes of Bryant and Siena.

Welcome to the Heights, Holden!

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...