Holden Symonds Commits to Boston College

2023 Massachusetts tight end Holden Symonds is getting in. At 6-6, 241 pounds, the Governors Academy product hails from Melrose, MA.

Honored to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Boston College! I’m forever grateful to my family, friends and all the coaches who helped me along the way. @CoachJeffHafley @CoachJ_Mc @Coach_Shimko @BCFootball @CoachOgovs @GovsFootball #BetOnYourself pic.twitter.com/Rqt6PDvgQX — Holden Symonds (@HoldenSymonds1) June 1, 2022

While not yet rated, Symonds seems to have the right framework to fit right into what the Eagles have successfully integrated the past few years. Right now, Symonds is listed as an athlete, so we’ll see where he actually ends up. But if we’ve learned anything from broadcasters, basketball players and tight ends are the ideal comparison.

Symonds also has offers from Buffalo, Dartmouth, UMass, Old Dominion, and Princeton. On top of that a couple of basketball offers from the likes of Bryant and Siena.

Welcome to the Heights, Holden!