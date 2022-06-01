Boston College Announces Former Miami AD Blake James as New Athletic Director

As previously speculated across Twitter, Boston College has officially named Blake James as the newest athletic director. He takes over for Pat Kraft, who left the job after just about 2 years.

, the former director of athletics at the University of Miami, has been named the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College.



https://t.co/ytXDkqruL3#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/ad2CDhQkFE — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) June 1, 2022

James was previously the athletic director at Miami, before being fired last winter due to the football team’s continuing mediocrity. While at Miami, James seems to have placed particular emphasis on academics and community service, both of which will mesh well with BC’s values.

James also brings experience in Hockey East with him, as he led Maine’s athletic department in mid-2000s, and previously worked at Providence.

He oversaw major facilities upgrades at both Maine and Miami, and led Miami’s football and men’s basketball teams to significant attendance increases.

Boston College has struggled to keep an athletic director over the past years, as both Pat Kraft and Martin Jarmond quickly left the Heights for other jobs. While James does not have a BC connection to keep him loyal, he also doesn’t necessarily seem like someone who will have the opportunity to quickly jump ship...which is good for consistency, but may leave some fans cautious about what he brings to the table.