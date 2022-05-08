Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Earns 3 Seed and First Round Bye for 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Boston College Eagles have earned the #3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament for women’s lacrosse as they look to defend the title. BC went 16-3 this season, with the Eagles only losses coming to UNC (16-9 in the ACC Championship game and 16-15 in the regular season) and Duke (16-15). BC will host on Newton Campus.

The Eagles’ quarter of the bracket includes Vermont (14-4), Denver (17-2), James Madison (13-4), UConn (13-4), Mount St. Mary’s (15-4), and Loyola University Maryland (19-1). The first round of games will be played on May 13, and BC will face the winner of Vermont vs. Denver on May 15.

Here’s BC’s quarter of the bracket for the NCAA WLax Tournament pic.twitter.com/4BRqLWsNUb — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) May 9, 2022

BC is joined in the tournament by 5 other ACC teams: UNC and Virginia are in the same bracket segment, Syracuse and Notre Dame are both in Northwestern’s bracket quarter, and Duke is in Maryland’s region.

Game time and opponent for BC’s first tournament game will be announced following the games on May 13.