OFFICIAL: Boston College Men’s Hockey Names Greg Brown as Head Coach

A frontrunner from day one, Boston College has decided on Greg Brown to be the program’s next head coach. Brown takes over for the legendary Jerry York, who led BC to 4 NCAA Championships and is the winningest coach in college hockey.

Brown is a Boston College alumnus who played for the Eagles from 1986-1990 (taking 1987-88 off to play for Team USA). He went on to play in the AHL, NHL, and a variety of European leagues before retiring from play in 2003.

He joined the Boston College bench in 2004 as an assistant coach, and was named associate head coach in 2012. He assisted Jerry York during BC’s most successful seasons, including the 2008-2012 run of 3 NCAA Championships. Brown also assistant coached Team USA in the World Junior Championship three times while at BC.

In 2018, Brown left Boston College to take an assistant coaching job in the NHL with the New York Rangers. After the Rangers cleared house on their coaching staff in 2021, he took at head coaching job with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Welcome back to the Heights, Coach Brown!