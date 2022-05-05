Providence Signs Nate Leaman to Extension, Greg Brown Emerges as Frontrunner for Boston College Men’s Hockey Job

This morning, Providence announced that Nate Leaman has signed a multiyear extension to remain head coach of the Providence Friars. Leaman has been Providence’s head coach for 11 seasons, and led the Friars to a National Championship over the Boston University Terriers in a truly memorable game.

Leaman was one of the front runners for the open Boston College men’s hockey head coaching position left vacant by Jerry York’s retirement. By all accounts, he and former Boston College associate head coach Greg Brown were the top picks for the job.

Brown flew out to Boston to interview with Father Leahy for Coach York’s old position yesterday, so Leaman signing his extension at Providence today makes it seem almost certain that Brown will be announced as the new Boston College head coach shortly.

Brown allegedly had the support of numerous prominent program alumni as the finalist they wanted for the job. As a Boston College alum and former BC staff member who was with the Eagles during their 2008-2012 run of 3 NCAA Championships, Brown would bring both coaching experience and a Boston College background, and deep familiarity with and loyalty from program alums.