Boston College Athletic Director Search: Ed McLaughlin

Next up on our run through of potential Athletic Director candidates is Ed McLaughlin. McLaughlin is currently the Vice President and Director of Athletics for VCU. He’s been AD at the Commonwealth since July 2012. Prior to that, he held the role at Niagara for six years.

After graduating from BC in 1995, McLaughlin soon joined Hockey East as the director of media relations. He began at Merrimack as an Assistant AD three years later. Three more years later, he was hired as the Associate AD for American University, a role he held until earning his master’s and joining Niagara in 2006. While at Niagara, McLaughlin served as the chair of the College Hockey America Directors Committee and as chairman of the NCAA Hockey Rules Committee. He then began a stint as the commissioner of the College Hockey American Conference. With Saint Jerry having retired, BC is in the midst of some transition in this department for the first time in a long time. Someone with this sort of hockey-relevant experience may prove fruitful.

Two AD search iterations ago, McLaughlin was in consideration for the role, but withdrew after receiving a contract extension thru 2024 from VCU. His name was thrown out there during the pre-Kraft search, but it is unclear to what degree.

Aside from the lengthy experience, McLaughlin is a Boston College alumni. Given that this will be the third athletic director BC has gone through in as many years, it might be important to search for someone who doesn’t view the Heights as a stepping stone, but as a place to create a real legacy. There are a number of projects already underway on the Heights, and the hockey coaching search may very well be wrapped up before an AD hire is made. There are a couple of openings that may need to be filled very shortly, but right now stability is what Father Leahy may be striving for.