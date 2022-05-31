REPORTS: Boston College to Name Blake James as Athletic Director

Things have been seemingly quiet on the Boston College athletic director search front, but per Pete Thamel, BC is close to announcing that Blake James has the job.

Sources: Boston College has targeted former Miami athletic director Blake James to be the school’s next athletic director. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 31, 2022

James was the athletic director at Miami from 2013-2021. He was fired from the Miami job in November, after failing to achieve the football success the school wanted.

Prior to taking the AD job at Miami, James was the Senior Associate AD for Development and Ticket Operations for the Hurricanes. He has also previously worked at Maine (where he was the AD from 2005-2010), and Providence (where he worked in athletic development).

Under James’s leadership, Miami teams captured 5 NCAA individual championships, 6 ACC team titles and 71 individual ACC titles. He has overseen a variety of facilities projects at Miami, including an indoor football practice facility, a new baseball facility, and a new nutrition facility. Throughout his time at Miami, he also placed a strong focus on academics and community service.

While at Maine, James also oversaw a major facilities upgrade, and during his time at Providence he set up the “Friars Forever” campaign and the Friar Athletic Fund.