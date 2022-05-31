 clock menu more-arrow no yes

REPORTS: Boston College to Name Blake James as Athletic Director

By Laura Berestecki
University of Miami Introduces Manny Diaz Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Things have been seemingly quiet on the Boston College athletic director search front, but per Pete Thamel, BC is close to announcing that Blake James has the job.

James was the athletic director at Miami from 2013-2021. He was fired from the Miami job in November, after failing to achieve the football success the school wanted.

Prior to taking the AD job at Miami, James was the Senior Associate AD for Development and Ticket Operations for the Hurricanes. He has also previously worked at Maine (where he was the AD from 2005-2010), and Providence (where he worked in athletic development).

Under James’s leadership, Miami teams captured 5 NCAA individual championships, 6 ACC team titles and 71 individual ACC titles. He has overseen a variety of facilities projects at Miami, including an indoor football practice facility, a new baseball facility, and a new nutrition facility. Throughout his time at Miami, he also placed a strong focus on academics and community service.

While at Maine, James also oversaw a major facilities upgrade, and during his time at Providence he set up the “Friars Forever” campaign and the Friar Athletic Fund.

