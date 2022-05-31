DeMarr Langford Jr. to Withdraw from NBA Draft and Return to Boston College Men’s Basketball

Early Tuesday morning, it was reported that Boston College men’s basketball star DeMarr Langford Jr. would withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to BC for another season.

Source: Boston College's DeMarr Langford is withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to school next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2022

This news was expected, but comes as a relief to nervous Eagles fans just 1 day away from the withdrawal deadline. Langford is an absolutely key piece to this team and could be the difference between an improved record next year or a worsening one.

Langford coming back puts the Eagles in a great place for scoring and defense, something they do not want to have to rely on new freshmen to provide immediately. With Langford, his brother Makai, and Jaeden Zackery all returning for Boston College, the team looks to be in pretty good shape. The only significant loss has been James Karnik, while the roster is adding a great new class of freshmen in DJ Hand, Prince Aligbe, and Chas Kelley.

Langford’s stats last season were 11.3 PPG (2nd on the team), 4.8 RPG (2nd for non-big men), and 2.2 APG (3rd on the team).