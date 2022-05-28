NCAA Championship How to Watch: Boston College Lacrosse vs. UNC

The Boston College Eagles are headed back to the NCAA Championship game after defeating Maryland 17-16 in a late comeback win on Friday night. Sunday’s title game will be a rematch between the UNC Tar Heels and the Eagles, who last faced off in the ACC Championship game a few weeks ago. The Eagles have lost just 3 games this season, 2 of which have been to UNC, but as Friday’s game proved, you can’t count this BC team out.

Who: Boston College Eagles (19-3) vs. UNC Tar Heels (21-0)

What: The 2022 NCAA Championship

When: Sunday. May 29 at 12 PM

Where: Baltimore, MD (hosted by Johns Hopkins)

How to Watch: The game will air on ESPN.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow @bcwlax and @bcinterruption on Twitter for scoring updates

Tickets: If you’re nearby and want to attend the game, tickets can be purchased online here.