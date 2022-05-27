Stormy weather in Baltimore will impact Women’s Lacrosse Final Four

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is on the ground in Baltimore for this weekend’s Final Four, and they’ve already faced one change to their schedule: their national semifinal against Maryland, originally scheduled to start at 5 pm, has been moved up to a 3 pm start, due to forecasted inclement weather, including the potential for thunderstorms.

The game is still set to be televised on ESPNU, with the early game (Northwestern vs. UNC) starting at noon.

Unfortunately, the soggy and stormy forecast suggests more delays or changes could be forthcoming.

The hourly weather forecast in Baltimore currently calls for scattered thunderstorms straight through midnight, with a high chance of rain all day - meaning at a bare minimum, players and fans can expect to be soggy, while there will also be the risk of lightning-relate delays.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Baltimore area:

Parts of Central Maryland are under a tornado watch Friday, with the National Weather Service forecasting severe thunderstorms that could also bring hail, high winds and flash flooding. The tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties. It also encompasses parts of Southern Maryland and the D.C. suburbs.

Stay tuned for potential changes to the schedule as the Eagles hope to get their Final Four underway today against Maryland.