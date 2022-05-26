2022 Kick-Off Times Announced - Boston College Football

The Boston College football season is just about 3 months away now, and kick-off times are now rolling in! Today, Boston College Athletics announced kickoff times for multiple games, so now the schedule stands like this:

Saturday September 3rd vs Rutgers

12pm ET on ACC Network

Saturday September 10th @ Virginia Tech

8pm ET on ACC Network

Saturday September 17th vs Maine

7:30pm ET on ACC RSN

Saturday September 24th @ Florida State

TBD

Saturday October 1st vs Louisville

TBD

Saturday October 8th vs Clemson

TBD (Red Bandana Game)

Saturday October 22nd @ Wake Forest

TBD

Saturday October 29th @ UConn

12pm ET on CBS Sports Network

Friday November 4th vs Duke

7pm ET on ESPN 2

Saturday November 12th @ NC State

TBD

Saturday November 19th @ Notre Dame

2:30pm ET on TBD

Saturday November 26th vs Syracuse

TBD

Kick-off times are often withheld until 2 weeks before a given game, so it may be unlikely that we see any additional kick-off times announced until the season begins this fall.

It’s also interesting that BC vs Maine will be held at night, but will not be carried on ACC Network. Why bother play it at night if it’s not getting national TV coverage? Seems like an odd choice.

Also of note: BC starts its season with 2 night games in the first 3 weeks.