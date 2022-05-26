Final Four How to Watch: Boston College Lacrosse vs. Maryland

Another year, another Final Four for the Boston College women’s lacrosse team! Tomorrow, the #3 Eagles face off against #2 Maryland in the semifinals. The Eagles are looking to repeat as NCAA champions after defeating Syracuse 16-10 in last year’s final. This is BC’s 5th straight Final Four.

The winner of BC vs. Maryland will face the winner of #1 UNC vs #4 Northwestern, which will be played ahead of BC’s game at 3 PM.

Who: Boston College Eagles (18-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (19-1)

What: The 2022 NCAA semifinals

When: Friday, May 27 at ~5 PM

Where: Baltimore, MD (hosted by Johns Hopkins)

How to Watch: The game will air on ESPNU. Watch online here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow @bcwlax and @bcinterruption on Twitter for scoring updates

Tickets: If you’re nearby and want to attend the game, tickets can be purchased online here.