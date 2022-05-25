3-Star Guard Fred Payne Commits to Boston College

On Tuesday, 3-star guard Fred Payne committed to Boston College men’s basketball with a video posted to Twitter.

Payne is a 6’1” combo guard from Texas with a limited offer list that includes Louisiana, Grambling State, and North Texas. Boston College head coach managed to grab him out of the southern US, though, to make a trip up to Chestnut Hill to play college ball. Payne is the first BC commit for the 2023 class.

The guard position will open up a bit by the time Payne arrives on campus, as starting PG Makai Ashton-Langford will be out of eligibility. But there are still incoming 2022 recruits at the guard position like DJ Hand and Prince Aligbe who will be fighting for minutes of their own, alongside rising star Jaeden Zackery of course. So guard depth is not a worry for Earl Grant’s future roster.

Welcome to the Heights, Fred!