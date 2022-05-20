Boston College Lacrosse vs. Maryland Game Time Announced

The Boston College Eagles are headed to the Final Four once again, this time to face #2 Maryland in Baltimore.

The Eagles and Terrapins will face off at 5 PM on Friday, May 27 in the semifinals “late” game, after UNC and Northwestern play at 3 PM. This year’s Final Four is comprised of the top 4 seed from the tournament.

The semifinals games will air on ESPNU, and the championship game (Sunday at 12 PM) will air on ESPN for the first time ever. If you can make it to the game in person, tickets are available for purchase here.

The Eagles are just 1-14 against Maryland, with the teams having met 15 times between 2006 and 2019. In the last meeting between these 2 teams, Maryland won the 2019 NCAA Championship by a score of 12-10. That game was also in Baltimore. BC’s only win against the Terrapins was the previous year in the 2018 semifinals late game (also on Friday, May 25), which the Eagles won 15-13.